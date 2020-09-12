MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens' offseason makeover continued on Saturday with the addition of a new defenceman.

The Habs announced they had acquired Joel Edmundson from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a fifth round pick in the upcoming NHL draft.

Edmundson, a 27-year-old originally from Brandon, Man., was originally drafted by the St. Louis Blues in 2011. A left-handed shot, he played four seasons with the Blues from 2015 to 2019 and one year in Carolina. Over 337 NHL games, he's scored 20 goals and 52 assists. Last year, he posted totals of seven goals and 13 assists.

Despite giving up the fifth round pick in the trade, the Canadiens still have a glut of picks in the upcoming draft, with 11 total, including five in the first three rounds. After being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft will be held on Oct. 6 and 7.

Edmundson joins fellow newcomer Jake Allen, the backup goalie the Canadiens acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues earlier this month.