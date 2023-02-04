Gunshots in Old Montreal; police discover man, 31, seriously injured

A 31-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday night following gunfire in Old Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to Place Jacques-Cartier in the Ville-Marie borough around 7:55 p.m. after multiple people called 911 reporting gunshots and an injured man.

When police arrived, they discovered the man, who was severely injured to his upper body.

The 31-year-old was conscious during his transport to hospital. The SPVM is waiting for a report on his state of health. The exact nature of his injuries is unclear.

A perimeter was established while investigators gathered more information on the event.