Gunshots fired in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after gunshots were fired in the Griffintown neighbourhood early Friday morning.

The force received a 911 call at 5 a.m. about the sound of gunfire at the corner of Peel and Wellington streets.

"At least one projectile was found on the facade of an establishment," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "A shell casing was also found on the ground."

There were no reported injuries.

"According to the first information, one or more suspects in a vehicle parked towards the establishment and fired before fleeing the scene," Dubuc notes.

A security perimeter has been established to allow investigators to canvass the scene.