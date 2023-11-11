Guhle finds overtime winner as Canadiens beat Bruins 3-2

Kaiden Guhle played the overtime hero as Montreal Canadiens beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 at the Bell Centre on Saturday night.

After jumping on a loose puck at the halfway point in the extra frame, he buried the winner.

Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher also found the back of the net for Montreal (7-5-2), who beat Boston (11-1-2) for the first time since the 2019-2020 season.

The Bruins wasted no time getting on the board first, finding a way past Samuel Montambeault just 36 seconds into the game. With their first attempt of the game, Pavel Zacha deflected a point shot from Charlie McAvoy into the top corner.

The goal served as a wake-up call to the Canadiens who looked to reply immediately. Montreal’s best chance to equalize in the first period came when Sean Monahan and Brendan Gallagher found themselves on a two-on-one, with the latter hitting the post from a tight angle.

At the halfway mark, the game opened up substantially, with free-flowing offence coming from both sides.

The second period began in a similar way, with both teams attacking the offensive zone with speed and looking to keep possession to create chances. While the forecheck proved crucial in the first, carrying the puck and establishing possession off the rush proved to be far more effective this time around, but did not result in any change of score.

The first minute if the third period would be a stark contrast, as two quick Montreal goals saw them suddenly go ahead. After only 30 seconds, Suzuki’s shot from the right side drew them level.

Just as quickly, the Canadiens momentum helped them grab a second. Gallagher managed to jump on a rebound in the crease and score Montreal’s second goal in the first minute of the period.

The offensive frenzy did not stop there as Boston thought they had found an equalizer when Oskar Steen deflected a shot from the point. However, after Montreal challenged the play there was deemed to be goaltender interference and the goal was reversed.

Just five minutes later, Boston had their best opportunity of the period to equalize. With Alex Newhook and Gallagher called for simultaneous hooking penalties, the Bruins had a lengthy five-on-three power play but could not convert.

They would get another chance on the man advantage and make no mistake this time as Brad Marchand got on the end of a loose puck at the back post.

With nothing between the two teams after 60 minutes, overtime would be needed, setting the stage for Guhle’s heroics.

UP NEXT

Montreal will be back in action on Nov. 12 as they continue their four-game homestand against the red-hot Vancouver Canucks while Boston will have to wait until Nov. 14 play again when they travel to Buffalo to face the Sabres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2023.