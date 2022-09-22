Greater Montreal charity launches campaign to help families battling inflation

United Way Centraide of Greater Montreal is launching a campaign to solicit donors to help the many households that are struggling to find housing and are faced with rising food and gas prices.

The campaign comes as the agencies supported by Centraide are also facing the same price increases.

Centraide President and Executive Director Claude Pinard said on Thursday that the organization has set itself the goal of reaching $64 million this year.

Centraide of Greater Montreal supports 350 agencies, which help 800,000 people in various ways.

"This year, inflation has worsened the already precarious situation of many households, already affected by the repercussions of the pandemic," said Pinard.

La campagne Centraide 2022 est lancée!



Votre soutien est crucial pour soutenir notre réseau de plus de 350 organismes et projets communautaires qui réalisent un travail de proximité essentiel pour améliorer la qualité de vie de notre communauté.



À go, on Centraide pic.twitter.com/YbGc0cnTbu — Centraide du Grand Montréal (@CentraideMtl) September 22, 2022

Thus, aid agencies are seeing clients that they did not see before.

"Many are workers who can't make ends meet," people who "even with two jobs have trouble getting by," he said.

He said that for aid organizations, too, operating costs have increased, such as gasoline for transportation and food that they also have to buy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 22, 2022.