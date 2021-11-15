WARNING: Details in this story may be disturbing to some people.



The Granby stepmother accused of killing a seven-year-old girl took the stand in her own defence Monday.

The woman, who can’t be identified due to a publication ban, is facing charges of second-degree murder and illegal confinement.

The 38-year-old woman appeared at the Trois-Rivieres courthouse, shackled in the witness stand.

The Crown’s theory is that the girl died after her entire body was bound in adhesive tape.

In his opening remarks, the stepmother’s lawyer told the jury it was never his client’s intention to cause the death. She said the girl was very troubled, and would scratch and mutilate herself until she bled, and punch herself.

The stepmother told the court the girl was restrained after she crawled out of her window the night before and tried to run away.

The publication ban forbids media from reporting on many aspects of the case.

“I never thought she would die. She was in crisis. I bound her to prevent her from hurting herself and running away,” the stepmother said, crying uncontrollably.

She said she taped the child from head to toe, but insists she did not put tape over her mouth. She said she left the girl in her bedroom and went to the kitchen and when she returned later, she said the girl was not breathing.

The woman said she tried to do revive her but didn’t know how.

At that point, 911 was called and the girl was taken to hospital. The stepmother was taken to the police station and she’s been detained ever since.

The Crown will cross-examine the stepmother on Tuesday.