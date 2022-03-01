Granby festival backtracks on decision to ban First Nations performer because songs aren't French enough

The International Granby Song Festival (FICG) has backtracked on its decision to bar Anishinabeg artist Samian from participating in the festival because he did not offer to sing enough songs in French.

The 38-year-old singer predominantly sings in Algonquian, as well as French.

"It is with dismay that I realize that my struggle over the past 15 years to promote First Nations culture and languages is not over, despite the few advances I have witnessed," said Samian.

According to the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL), Samian, also known as Samuel Tremblay, was rejected entry because he "could not provide an adequate quota of songs in French in the eyes of the organizers."

"The position of the FICG mirrors the position of the Quebec government, which, with Bill 96, imposes French to the detriment of the first languages of Indigenous peoples," said Ghislain Picard, chief of the AFNQL. "Just another example of a colonial ideology, well established in Quebec."

Tuesday, the FICG said it was "sincerely sorry about the turn of events," noting it has approached Samian's representatives to invite him to participate in the festival.

"Samian is an artist that the team loves," the festival states. "Knowing that in his repertoire there are titles in French and titles in his first language, we have indicated to his representative our openness to allow him to perform songs in his two languages while taking into account the first mission of the festival, which is to promote French songs."

Nevertheless, the assembly points out that First Nations languages are not a threat to Quebec's heritage, but rather "the very essence of the country's First People."

The AFNQL states it does not expect the Quebec government to denounce the festival organizers' decision, saying the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) has already proven that it plans to turn a deaf ear to the plight of the province's Indigenous community.

The festival is slated to take place from Aug. 7 to 27.