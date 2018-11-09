

CTV Montreal





Mattress retailer Dormez-Vous is making a last-minute plea to help keep kids warm this winter.

Their annual ‘Give a Kid a Coat’ campaign ends Saturday.

They are asking citizens to donate new and gently used winter coats for children so that people in need in Quebec so kids can be comfortable during the harsh winter season.

People can donate coats – ideally for children, but adult jackets are also accepted – at any of the Dormez-Vous locations in the province.

The company has teamed up with Salvation Army and other organizations that have family services to ensure the coats are given to families in need.

Dormez-Vous Vice-President Lynn Martel said there are hundreds of children in need.

“It’s easy to team up with the community, and everyone can help someone else,” said Martel. “Helping children, it’s natural.”