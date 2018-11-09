Featured Video
Give a kid a coat: Dormez-Vous makes last-minute plea for children's winter coats
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, November 9, 2018 2:03PM EST
Mattress retailer Dormez-Vous is making a last-minute plea to help keep kids warm this winter.
Their annual ‘Give a Kid a Coat’ campaign ends Saturday.
They are asking citizens to donate new and gently used winter coats for children so that people in need in Quebec so kids can be comfortable during the harsh winter season.
People can donate coats – ideally for children, but adult jackets are also accepted – at any of the Dormez-Vous locations in the province.
The company has teamed up with Salvation Army and other organizations that have family services to ensure the coats are given to families in need.
Dormez-Vous Vice-President Lynn Martel said there are hundreds of children in need.
“It’s easy to team up with the community, and everyone can help someone else,” said Martel. “Helping children, it’s natural.”
Latest Montreal News
- Small businesses say Montreal's new tax breaks a positive step
- Canadiens place Tomas Plekanec on waivers
- Residents voice disapproval as Montreal holds first consultation on Mount Royal closure
- Think before you click: Experts warn that 'likes' can be loaded with meaning
- 'Everything was chaos': Fly Jamaica flight bound for Toronto crash lands in Guyana