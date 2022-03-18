Genie the black bear announces spring's arrival on Montreal's West Island

Officially, the first day of spring is on Sunday, but Genie the bear works on a different timetable.

The female black bear at the Ecomuseum Zoo in Sainte-Anne-De-Bellevue on Montreal's West Island awoke this week and emerged from her hibernation, making her first trip outside her outdoor living space on Friday.

Genie began hibernating on Nov. 23 and the zoo announces spring when she emerges.