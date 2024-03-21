MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Gaza: Quebec doctors call on their associations to denounce crisis

    Doctors from Quebec write that they are deeply concerned by the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and say that remaining silent in the face of suffering of such magnitude is contrary to their role as doctors. (Fatima Shbair/The Associated Press) Doctors from Quebec write that they are deeply concerned by the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and say that remaining silent in the face of suffering of such magnitude is contrary to their role as doctors. (Fatima Shbair/The Associated Press)
    Share

    More than 440 Quebec doctors published an open letter Thursday in news media calling for their medical associations to denounce the crisis in the Gaza Strip, demand an immediate ceasefire as well as better access to the territory by humanitarian aid convoys.

    The doctors wrote that they are deeply concerned about the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and say that remaining silent in the face of suffering of such magnitude is contrary to their role as doctors.

    They want the Quebec College of Physicians, the Quebec Federation of General Practitioners, the Quebec Federation of Specialist Physicians and the Quebec College of Family Physicians to publish a declaration demanding an immediate ceasefire, immediate access to drinking water and an end to blockades preventing the entry of medical equipment.

    Israel launched its military offensive in the Gaza Strip after Hamas, which governs the Palestinian territory, killed at least 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250 hostages in Israel on Oct. 7.

    Subsequent Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip led to a food and health crisis in the Palestinian territory. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations even recently warned that famine was imminent.

    Israel responds that a ceasefire would allow Hamas to regroup and arm itself, which would prolong the war.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 21, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting

    The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • OPP arrest three people after seizing drugs, weapons and more

      Three Norfolk County residents are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized drugs and weapons in a search warrant. OPP West Region posted photos to social media, displaying cash paraphernalia and more — discovered in the bust.

    • 'It is going to be a cold day': Some warnings still in place

      Watches and warnings have been lifted for London-Middlesex but Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth remain under the snow squall warning. We can expect some breaks of sunshine according to Julie Atchison as we push towards mid day, snow flurries and squalls will be winding down.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News