Gaza: Quebec doctors call on their associations to denounce crisis

More than 440 Quebec doctors published an open letter Thursday in news media calling for their medical associations to denounce the crisis in the Gaza Strip, demand an immediate ceasefire as well as better access to the territory by humanitarian aid convoys.

The doctors wrote that they are deeply concerned about the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and say that remaining silent in the face of suffering of such magnitude is contrary to their role as doctors.

They want the Quebec College of Physicians, the Quebec Federation of General Practitioners, the Quebec Federation of Specialist Physicians and the Quebec College of Family Physicians to publish a declaration demanding an immediate ceasefire, immediate access to drinking water and an end to blockades preventing the entry of medical equipment.

Israel launched its military offensive in the Gaza Strip after Hamas, which governs the Palestinian territory, killed at least 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250 hostages in Israel on Oct. 7.

Subsequent Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip led to a food and health crisis in the Palestinian territory. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations even recently warned that famine was imminent.

Israel responds that a ceasefire would allow Hamas to regroup and arm itself, which would prolong the war.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 21, 2024.