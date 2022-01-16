Advertisement
Gatineau Que. skier Katherine Stewart-Jones trains for cross-country gold in upcoming Winter Olympics
Published Sunday, January 16, 2022 9:48PM EST
MONTREAL -- Growing up with three siblings, Gatineau resident and cross-country skier Katherine Stewart-Jones has had a competitive flair since childhood.
Now, she's one of Canada's best skiers, and with the Winter Olympics just weeks away, she has her eyes on gold.
-- Watch CTV News' Ian Wood's video report above for the full story.
