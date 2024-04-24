Gas station employee in hospital after early morning stabbing in Saint-Laurent

A gas station clerk is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 4 a.m. Wednesday about the incident on Marcel-Laurin Boulevard near Côte-Vertu Boulevard.

"When police arrived on the scene, they located a victim injured to the upper body," said Sabrina Gauthier, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "According to initial information, a man entered the store and made his way to the other side of the counter and stabbed the clerk."

The suspect then fled the scene.

Ultramar owner Parkland Corporation confirmed in a statement to CTV News that one of its employees was stabbed.

"Earlier this morning, we were made aware of an incident at one of our Ultramar fuel retail sites in Montreal. An employee of our retailer suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital. Our teams on the ground are helping our retailer and cooperating with Police in their investigation," the statement read.

A security perimeter was set up earlier Wednesday to allow investigators to canvass the scene.