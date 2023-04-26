Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois defends Tele-Quebec's choice to invite him to a conference

Quebec Solidaire Leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois questions the government over the cancelled tunnel project, during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Solidaire Leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois questions the government over the cancelled tunnel project, during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon