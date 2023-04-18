Quebec Solidaire leader may leave Twitter, concerned about Conservative leader

Quebec Solidaire (QS) is not ruling out leaving Twitter one day.

The party's parliamentary leader, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, said he is concerned about the trend the social network is taking since it was taken over by the whimsical businessman Elon Musk.

Nadeau-Dubois also says he finds the attitude of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre worrying for democracy.

On Sunday, Poilievre welcomed Musk's decision to label CBC's Twitter account as a "government-funded media outlet."

This was a request from the Conservative leader.

For his part, Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon thinks that Poilievre's comments are unfair to the CBC. However, he also said that there are questions about the media treatment of the CBC and Radio-Canada.

In his opinion, there are points of view that are not represented in the public broadcaster's coverage.

Interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay condemned the federal Conservative leader's campaign against the CBC.

The PQ and PLQ are not considering leaving Twitter.