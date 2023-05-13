Funerals to be held for Quebec firefighters killed during floods in Charlevoix region
Funerals for two Quebec volunteer firefighters who died earlier this month during flash floods in the Charlevoix region will be private affairs.
The municipality of St-Urbain, northeast of Quebec City says the families of both Régis Lavoie, 55, and Christopher Lavoie, 23, wanted to proceed with simple services in the image of the two fallen men and did not want civic funerals.
Régis Lavoie's funeral will take place Saturday at the St-Urbain church in the town about 110 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
The municipality says Christopher Lavoie's funeral is scheduled for May 26.
The two men — who are not related — were swept away by floodwaters on May 1 during a rescue mission in St-Urbain, Que., northeast of Quebec City.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has said that one of the firefighters used his own amphibious ATV to try to reach a couple whose home was surrounded by water in the town.
Their bodies were discovered two days later about 500 metres apart in the Riviere du Gouffre.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE @ 3:45 P.M. | Procession to honour OPP officer killed in line of duty Saturday
The body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller will leave Ottawa Saturday in a 37-kilometre procession to Rockland, Ont., east of the capital.
'Very scary': Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officer
A Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
Liberal strongholds under threat, ballot and leadership support slipping: Nanos tracking
The federal Conservatives have widened their lead over other parties when it comes to ballot support and leadership, with the minority Liberals now threatened in areas that were strongholds for them in the previous election, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
Productivity killer: This workplace distraction ranked worst by Microsoft
How much work do you actually do in a day? A new report from Microsoft shows workers spend more time on emails, meetings and chats than doing the rest of their jobs.
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei leaves Canada after expulsion: source
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei has left Canada, days after the Liberal government moved to expel him over allegations he was involved in efforts to intimidate a Conservative member of Parliament.
Most Canadians would seek a new job if their pay was regularly delayed, survey finds
A new survey conducted by Angus Reid for the National Payroll Institute has found that the majority of Canadians are would seek another job if they encounter regular pay delays and inaccuracies.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: In Alberta, will 'good enough' be good enough for Rachel Notley and the NDP?
In his column about the Alberta election for CTVNews.ca, former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi says NDP Leader Rachel Notley may be popular and admired by many -- but she must run a "perfect" campaign in order to beat Danielle Smith and the UCP.
Panthers eliminate Maple Leafs from NHL playoffs in five games
The Maple Leafs are out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Peloton recalls faulty seat posts on more than 100,000 bikes in Canada
Peloton is recalling the seat posts on more than 100,000 exercise bikes sold in Canada due to the risk of them breaking during use.
Toronto
-
Some Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government soon. Here's what to know
A one-time payment could be deposited in your bank account in the coming weeks.
-
Toronto man arrested after allegedly using live python in assault
A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting another man with a live python snake in downtown Toronto.
-
Victim identified in fatal stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square; suspect remains at large
Police have identified the man killed in a daylight stabbing near Yonge and Dundas Square Friday as 40-year-old Richard Sasaki.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia artist believes wire sculptures were stolen from her property for copper
A Nova Scotia artist believes five life-sized sculptures stolen from her property were taken by copper thieves.
-
P.E.I. Tories promise 'bold actions' and 'difficult decisions' in upcoming mandate
The spring session of the Prince Edward Island legislature opened today with a throne speech promising "bold action" and difficult decisions from the re-elected Progressive Conservative government.
-
Retired Nova Scotian finds herself without a family doctor
After losing her family doctor, Valerie Vaughan-Hines now worries about how she'll manage her health and her Type II diabetes, which requires regular check-ins with her doctor for blood work and other evaluations.
London
-
Some Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government soon. Here's what to know
A one-time payment could be deposited in your bank account in the coming weeks.
-
‘Rescue Rendezvous’ at the Catty Shack
Londoners can meet a new furry friend Saturday at the Catty Shack, located at 756 Windermere Rd.
-
Young pedestrians hit by vehicle, teen driver charged
A 17-year-old driver from Woodstock, Ont. has been charged after two young pedestrians were hit by a car on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
'Significant' police presence in SSM as search for missing child continues
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, and partner agencies, are continuing to look for missing 11-year-old Ruby Kerr.
-
Actor originally from North Bay excited to reprise role in ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ franchise
Actor originally from North Bay excited to reprise role in ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ franchise
-
Trail cam videos capture spirit moose west of Timmins
A northern Ontario videographer has captured some rare footage of white moose, also known as ‘spirit moose.’
Calgary
-
Sneaker Swap set for Saturday at Chinese Cultural Centre
A one-day market based around the theme of sneakers will be held Saturday afternoon at the Chinese Cultural Centre.
-
Nagan Kirtan Parade to disrupt traffic in northeast Calgary Saturday but transit is free
The Nagar Kirtan Parade, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, will result in a number of road closures in northeast Calgary.
-
Panthers eliminate Maple Leafs from NHL playoffs in five games
The Maple Leafs are out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Kitchener
-
Crown begins cross-examination of accused at Kitchener murder trial
Lawyers for the Crown began their cross-examination of Ager Hasan on Friday, as the Kitchener second-degree murder trial wraps up its third week.
-
How a 3-legged dog found his way home after 18 days in rural Ontario
Andre the dog went on the adventure of a lifetime that spanned 18 days and 35 kilometres, and he did it all on three legs.
-
Two children hurt after corrosive substance placed on public toilet seats in Baden, Ont. park
Two young children were hurt after a corrosive substance that police believe came from batteries was deliberately placed on toilet seats inside a public washroom in Baden, Ont.
Vancouver
-
Mother’s Day a ‘complicated’ holiday for many
Mother’s Day is often associated with flower deliveries and brunch reservations, but for many the day can lead to complicated emotions.
-
Founders of Vancouver roller skating gym set to pitch on Dragon's Den
The founders of an inclusive, empowering roller skating gym in Vancouver are getting ready to pitch their plans to expand their business in the Dragon's Den.
-
Surrey homicide victim identified as man previously reported missing
Homicide investigators have identified a man who was found dead in an alley in Surrey this week, saying the victim was reported missing earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
Golden Knights push Oilers to brink of playoff elimination with 4-3 win
A three-goal burst in the second period spurred the Vegas Golden Knights to Friday's 4-3 win and pushed the Edmonton Oilers to the brink of elimination from the NHL playoffs.
-
Oilers lift age restrictions, welcome all fans back to outdoor watch parties at Ice District
After announcing last week that watch parties at Ice District would be limited to fans 18 years and up, the Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) announced Saturday that watch parties are once again open to fans of all ages.
-
Edmonton Elks mascot Punter needs your vote to be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame
Punter, the mascot of the Edmonton Elks, has the opportunity to make history as the first mascot from the Canadian Football League to be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate separate weapons related incidents
Windsor police are investigating stabbing and shooting incidents that happened in separate areas downtown early Saturday morning.
-
Stellantis working on 'contingency plans' as Windsor EV battery plant sits in limbo
Stellantis may be pulling the plug on its plan to build a massive electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor.
-
Cloudy skies expected this weekend in the Windsor region
Saturday will by mainly cloudy across the Windsor region with a slight chance of showers and a high of 24 degrees.
Regina
-
Regina woman who called 911 after mom cut Wi-Fi says police tweet doesn't tell whole story
A 23-year-old Regina woman who called 911 after her mother cut off their home’s Wi-Fi connection, said a tweet from a local police officer who responded to the call does not tell the whole story.
-
After a fire nearly destroyed everything, Big Bob's Meats was up and running a week later
Just over two weeks after a fire nearly destroyed everything, Big Bob’s Meats is up and running in a temporary space.
-
Liberal strongholds under threat, ballot and leadership support slipping: Nanos tracking
The federal Conservatives have widened their lead over other parties when it comes to ballot support and leadership, with the minority Liberals now threatened in areas that were strongholds for them in the previous election, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
Ottawa
-
LIVE @ 3:45 P.M.
LIVE @ 3:45 P.M. | Procession to honour OPP officer killed in line of duty Saturday
The body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller will leave Ottawa Saturday in a 37-kilometre procession to Rockland, Ont., east of the capital.
-
More than 10 people displaced by 2-alarm blaze in Orleans
More than 10 people have been forced out of their homes by a major fire in Orléans overnight.
-
Truck driver killed in crash in Ottawa's rural south end
Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a truck and an SUV at 8th Line Road and Parkway Road just after 5 p.m. Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Remai Modern build went $8M over budget, museum has roof problems: report
Construction on Saskatoon's Remai Modern art museum went more than $8 million over budget and the building currently has problems with its roof, according to a city report.
-
Sask. program aims to boost Indigenous representation in potash mines
A program that aims to connect Indigenous students to potash mining jobs saw its third graduation ceremony on Friday.
-
'It's a win-win': Sask. government helps turn recycling warehouse into group home for those with disabilities
A recycling warehouse in Rosthern has been converted into a group home for those in the community who have physical or intellectual disabilities.