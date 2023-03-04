Funeral of former Quebec minister Nadine Girault to take place Saturday in Laval

A final tribute will be paid Saturday to former Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) minister Nadine Girault, who died of lung cancer last month at age 63.

At 2 p.m., a private service will be held at Les Espaces Memoria in Laval, where family and friends will gather to honour Girault's memory.

Premier François Legault plans to attend the funeral. He is expected to speak briefly to the media before the ceremony begins.

On Friday, members of the public were invited to the same funeral home to offer their condolences.

Elected in 2018 as MNA for Bertrand in the Laurentians, Girault served as international relations and francophonie minister, as well as minister for immigration, francization and integration during the first mandate of the Legault government.

Last July, Girault announced that she would not run in the October 2022 election because of her health.

Prior to entering politics with the CAQ, Girault held management positions at the Royal Bank of Canada, the Bank of Montreal and Desjardins, in addition to having served on several boards of directors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 4, 2023.