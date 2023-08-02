Funeral for Ukrainian man who drowned in Quebec river to be held Friday

A funeral will be held Friday for a Ukrainian refugee who drowned in a river southeast of Quebec City.

The final farewell to 21-year-old Sumit Shyder will take place in St-Anselme Church, in the town bearing the same name, about 30 kilometres from the provincial capital.

Shyder was reported missing after going for a swim in the Etchemin River on July 19, and police discovered his body Friday.

Officials had spent nine days searching by helicopter and on foot, but divers were unable to go into the river for much of the time due to the strong current.

Shyder had arrived in Canada on July 8 and was living in St-Anselme with his mother, twin brother and younger brother.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Montreal's Ste-Sophie Ukrainian Ort Auger-Aliassime hodox Church in Montreal to help the grieving family cover funeral costs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023.