Funeral day for firefighter killed in Charlevoix, Que. flood

A funeral for one of the two volunteer firefighters swept away by floods earlier this month in Charlevoix, Que. will be held Saturday afternoon.

A final tribute will be paid to Régis Lavoie, 55, at the church in Saint-Urbain, located about 15 kilometers north of Baie-Saint-Paul.

Lavoie and his colleague Christopher Lavoie, 23, who are not related, disappeared during a rescue mission near the Rivière du Gouffre in Saint-Urbain. Their bodies were found two days later about 500 meters from each other in the river.

Christopher Lavoie's funeral is scheduled for May 26. The municipality of Saint-Urbain indicated on its Facebook page that, according to the wishes of the families, there will be no civic funerals.

