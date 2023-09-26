Montreal

    • Frost advisories issued for Monteregie, areas north of Montreal

    Daytime temperatures are still quite balmy in the Greater Montreal Area for late September but Environment Canada has issued overnight frost advisories for several regions north and southeast of Montreal:

    • Mont-Laurier
    • Mont-Tremblant - Sainte Agathe area
    • Mont-Orford - Lake Memphremagog area
    • Sherbrooke

    Temperatures are forecast to drop near the freezing mark or below overnight Tuesday.

    People are being advised to take measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees. The frost can also damage some crops.

    Environment Canada said it issues the advisories "when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops."

