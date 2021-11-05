MONTREAL -- Montreal's Alex Anthopoulos has just reached the pinnacle of the professional baseball world after his Atlanta Braves ousted the Houston Astros to win the World Series.

The Braves general manager and Montreal native is the definition of starting at the ground floor and reaching the penthouse through hard work, intelligence and the courage to take risks.

He was born and raised in Montreal's Town of Mont-Royal (TMR) borough, went to Lower Canada College, played jazz and blues in high school and local ball in TMR.

La Journal columnist Rodger Brulotte recounted to TSN 690's Tony Marinaro that, in 1992, Anthopoulos went to his first Montreal Expos game and fell in love.

He went from fan to Expos volunteer opening mail and printing stat sheets for the team before working for $25,000 a year in the Montreal scouting department in 2000.

Anthopoulos went from the Expos to the Blue Jays eventually becoming the team's general manager from 2009 to 2015. He then took over as vice-president of baseball operations for the LA Dodgers from 2016 to 2017 and then took the helm at the Braves starting in 2017.

Anthopoulos is the first Canadian GM to win a World Series.