MONTREAL -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced a recall from Canadian food company Vegpro yesterday, targeting two baby spinach products which may have been contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall was triggered by Vegpro and concerned two of their Fresh Attitude baby spinach products. The specific items that carry the risk of Salmonella contamination are those in the 312g and 142g packages, expiring on Dec. 4 and 5. Vegpro distributes food in both Quebec and Ontario.

This is not the first time Vegpro’s line of green foods has caused trouble. In March 2019, CTV reported on a Montreal woman who found a small living frog in the plastic packaging for Fresh Attitude spinach she was about to make breakfast with. In response, Vegpro said their cleaning equipment must have not detected the small frog amongst the greens.

Unlike the frog, however, contaminated food can be difficult to detect for consumers. In their recall statement, the CFIA warns that “Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick."

“Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.”

The CFIA is currently conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to further recalls if more high-risk products are discovered. The agency has also confirmed that Vegpro is removing the potentially contaminated products from the market.

Vegpro declined our request for an interview, though they are expected to publish a statement.

If you should happen to buy a contaminated product and fall sick, the CFIA advises you contact your doctor and check your home for other recalled products. These should be either thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

So far, no one has fallen ill due to these products.