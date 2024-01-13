MONTREAL
Montreal

    • French wording must make up two-thirds of commercial signage in 2025, Quebec says

    A DavidsTea store is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A DavidsTea store is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Quebec has released details of its new French-language law for outdoor commercial signs.

    French descriptors will need to be added where they are not already present, and the French words will need to occupy two-thirds of the overall visual space on signs versus one-third for the words that are in a language other than French.

    An illustration from the Government of Quebec showing the new requirements for storefront signage. (Source: Government of Quebec)

    Brand names can stay, but if they are in English or another language, they must be accompanied by French words that explain what the store sells.

    The government estimates it will cost businesses between $7 million and $15 million to comply with the new regulation, which comes into force on June 1, 2025.

