

The Canadian Press





French singer France Gall passed away Sunday at the age of 70.

Gall was hospitalized on December 27, and succumbed to cancer, family confirmed.

France Gall's singing career spanned five decades.

France Gall's popularity skyrocketed after she was declared winner of the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965.

Among her hits were the songs "Poupee de cire, poupee de son," "Evidemment," "Viens, je t'emmene," "Tout pour la musique," "Debranche," and "Ella elle l'a."

France Gall was married to the late singer and composer Michel Berger in 1973.