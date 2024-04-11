MONTREAL
Montreal

    • French prime minister to address Quebec legislature today, meet with premier

    French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal responds to a reporter's question during a joint news conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press) French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal responds to a reporter's question during a joint news conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal is scheduled to address Quebec's legislature this afternoon.

    It's the first speech by a foreign leader at the province's legislature since then-French president Francois Hollande addressed the national assembly in 2014.

    Jacques Palard, a French political scientist, says the visit is a sign the French government wants to strengthen relations with Quebec.

    Palard says this is Attal's first trip outside of Europe since becoming prime minister in January.

    Earlier in the day, after a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Attal says he supports a policy of neutrality towards Quebec independence.

    Attal is also scheduled to have meetings with Quebec Premier Francois Legault today and tomorrow, the first meetings between a Quebec premier and French prime minister since 2018.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News