French PM to visit Ottawa, Quebec City and Montreal during Canadian visit

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal will visit Ottawa, Quebec City and Montreal during a three-day trip to Canada that begins Wednesday.

Attal will land in Ottawa where he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, and travel to Quebec City on Thursday where he will meet with Premier Francois Legault.

He will later deliver a speech to members of the Quebec legislature.

On Friday morning he is scheduled to visit a school in the Quebec City area before he and Legault hold a joint news conference.

Later in the day Attal will deliver a speech to the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal that will focus on France-Quebec partnerships.

Attal's trip is part of a series of regular meetings between Quebec and French leaders that started in 1977, which typically take place every two years, the location for which alternates between Quebec and France.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 9, 2024.