MONTREAL -- Don't let weather forecasts or a certain maritime groundhog fool you, Fred la Marmotte has spoken: spring is coming.

In the eastern part of the Gaspe Peninsula in Val-d'Espoir, Que. this morning, Fred did not see his shadow in the community's annual Jour de la Marmotte ceremony.

"Fred Junior," who took the mantle from his retired predecessor was the highlight of a ceremony that began at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Fred's rival, Shubenacadie Sam in Nova Scotia, predicted the opposite of Fred calling for six more weeks of winter.

I predict 6 more weeks of winter! #GroundhogDay2020

Ontario's Wiarton Willie's prediction went the same way as Fred.

With cloudy skies and snow falling upon us this morning in #Wiarton it was very hard to find my shadow - even with all the camera lights around! Fans of spring rejoice, an #EarlySpring is around the corner.

Pennsylvania's iconic Punxsutawney Phil also predicted an early spring.