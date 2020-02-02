Fred la Marmotte agrees with groundhogs Phil and Willie: spring is just around the corner
Published Sunday, February 2, 2020 11:01AM EST Last Updated Sunday, February 2, 2020 11:13AM EST
MONTREAL -- Don't let weather forecasts or a certain maritime groundhog fool you, Fred la Marmotte has spoken: spring is coming.
In the eastern part of the Gaspe Peninsula in Val-d'Espoir, Que. this morning, Fred did not see his shadow in the community's annual Jour de la Marmotte ceremony.
"Fred Junior," who took the mantle from his retired predecessor was the highlight of a ceremony that began at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
Fred's rival, Shubenacadie Sam in Nova Scotia, predicted the opposite of Fred calling for six more weeks of winter.
Ontario's Wiarton Willie's prediction went the same way as Fred.
Pennsylvania's iconic Punxsutawney Phil also predicted an early spring.
RELATED IMAGES