Francois Legault rebukes Quebec City CEGEP for hosting 'English Week'
Quebec politicians are railing against a Quebec City junior college's decision to host a weeklong event promoting English.
The ongoing "English Week 2023" is a five-day event at French-language Cégep Garneau to encourage students and teachers to practise the language.
But several politicians suggest the initiative is undermining efforts to protect French.
Premier François Legault said today English Week is a bad idea, while Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry called on the school to focus instead on French.
Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he doesn't understand why such an event is necessary when Quebec students are regularly exposed to English-language content through social media and streaming services.
Ruba Ghazal, language critic for leftist opposition party Québec solidaire, says the decision to host an English week was clumsy given the widespread influence of English in the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 13, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CUPE Alberta demands apology from WestJet, Poilievre over plane speech
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
WATCH | 'Don't hesitate,' get latest COVID booster when available: PHAC
As respiratory infection season looms, Canada's Public Health Agency (PHAC) is urging Canadians to get a COVID-19 booster dose ahead of the fall and winter to increase their protection and ease the burden on the health-care system.
Morocco lost thousands of people and a major part of its history to the earthquake, historian says
The earthquake that struck Morocco and left thousands of people dead has also destroyed a significant piece of the country's rich history.
Report quietly published by Ontario government finds number of heat days to triple
A report quietly released by the Ontario government suggests that climate change is having significant impacts on everything from agriculture to infrastructure.
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
A murderer who brazenly escaped from a Pennsylvania jail was captured Wednesday in the woods by a team of tactical officers, bringing an end to a search that terrified residents as the fugitive broke into homes for food, changed his appearance, and stole a van and rifle during two weeks on the run.
Disturbing video of police dispatching deer in northern Ont. being investigated
Ontario Provincial Police says it is investigating an incident involving a pair of officers in northern Ontario after a disturbing video surfaced showing an axe being used to dispatch a deer.
Pakistani police arrest 3 people sought in death of 10-year-old girl near London, send them to U.K.
Three people sought in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl near London have been arrested in Pakistan and flown to Britain, police said Wednesday.
PM Trudeau, Fraser to announce first step in new housing strategy: source
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce the first step in a multi-pronged housing strategy on Wednesday, according to a senior government source.
Toronto
-
Report quietly published by Ontario government finds number of heat days to triple
A report quietly released by the Ontario government suggests that climate change is having significant impacts on everything from agriculture to infrastructure.
-
Video shows motorcyclist hit cyclist in bike lane after road rage in downtown Toronto
A cyclist was severely injured after they were struck by a motorcyclist in a downtown Toronto bike lane in an alleged road rage incident caught on video last month.
-
Suspect arrested in downtown Toronto murder identified as British soldier
The British army says one of its soldiers has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Toronto.
Atlantic
-
Forecaster warns Lee's winds could be 'faster' than expected on arrival in Maritimes
Hurricane Lee is threatening to make a faster and windier landing in the Maritimes than earlier forecasts predicted.
-
Grief grips small Newfoundland town after boat sinking leaves two dead, one missing
People in a small Newfoundland town are grieving the deaths of two men while waiting anxiously for news about a missing third after a fishing boat sank off the community's coast Tuesday evening.
-
HRM council to ask province to develop a buyout program for some Bedford homes along floodplains
Halifax's mayor will ask the premier to develop a buyout program to purchase some of the flood-prone homes on Union Street in Bedford.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT: Veltman trial, day 5
The Crown is expected to continue calling witnesses Wednesday as the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continues in Windsor.
-
London police say pair found dead inside apartment suffered gunshot wounds
London police say a man and woman who found deceased inside an apartment unit earlier this month both died as a result of gunshot wounds.
-
Death investigation underway in east end
London police are investigating a person's death in the east end.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sault police pull body out of St. Marys River
Sault Ste. Marie police are investigating after finding a body in the St. Marys River near the marina on Pine Street.
-
Disturbing video of police dispatching deer in northern Ont. being investigated
Ontario Provincial Police says it is investigating an incident involving a pair of officers in northern Ontario after a disturbing video surfaced showing an axe being used to dispatch a deer.
-
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
Calgary
-
CUPE Alberta demands apology from WestJet, Poilievre over plane speech
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
-
Man charged in fatal incident in Bowness
Calgary police say a 52-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in Bowness.
-
Missing Calgary teen has medical condition, no cellphone: police
Calgary police are looking to the public for help finding a teen missing since Tuesday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Murder investigation underway in Guelph
Guelph police are looking for two suspects after a murder in the Junction area of the city Tuesday night.
-
Waterloo high school senior football team benched for season due to lack of coaches, players
St. David Catholic Secondary School in Waterloo has pulled the plug on its senior football team this fall because of a lack of credible coaches and interested players.
-
Suspects use hammer to smash through door of Guelph store, steal $10,000 in electronics
A Guelph electronics store is picking up the pieces after thieves smashed through their door and took off with around $10,000 in product.
Vancouver
-
Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Abbotsford
Authorities are investigating a crash that left a 35-year-old pedestrian dead in Abbotsford, B.C., late Tuesday night.
-
PM Trudeau, Fraser to announce first step in new housing strategy: source
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce the first step in a multi-pronged housing strategy on Wednesday, according to a senior government source.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | B.C.'s health-care crisis: First look at massive markups by 'parasitic' staffing industry
Private staffing agencies stand to make huge profits from British Columbia’s public health-care system, according to exclusive documents obtained by CTV News after a seven-month freedom of information battle.
Edmonton
-
CUPE Alberta demands apology from WestJet, Poilievre over plane speech
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
-
Alberta government set to announce affordable housing supports
The Alberta government will be announcing some new supports for affordable housing in the province on Wednesday.
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'Don't hesitate,' get latest COVID booster when available: PHAC
As respiratory infection season looms, Canada's Public Health Agency (PHAC) is urging Canadians to get a COVID-19 booster dose ahead of the fall and winter to increase their protection and ease the burden on the health-care system.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT: Veltman trial, day 5
The Crown is expected to continue calling witnesses Wednesday as the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continues in Windsor.
-
Windsor police seek public's help finding missing man
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing since July.
-
'It’s time': Tecumseh suspends COVID-19 vaccine policy
Tecumseh council voted unanimously to suspend town hall’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.
Regina
-
425 tons of material collected in first week of green cart program, City of Regina says
During its first week of operation, the City of Regina says 425 tons of material was collected from green carts.
-
Sask. premier's approval rating slips to 50% in latest Angus Reid poll
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has seen his approval rating fall to 50 per cent, down seven points from the previous rating, according to a poll by the Angus Reid Institute.
-
Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sexual assaults has guilty pleas withdrawn
It’s back to square one for a sexual assault case involving a man who identifies as a traditional Indigenous healer.
Ottawa
-
Unions call on Ottawa's mayor to invest in services as 2024 budget targets 2.5 per cent tax hike
Council directed staff to draft the 2024 city of Ottawa budget with a maximum 2.5 per cent property tax hike, as seven unions representing 20,000 municipal employees call on Mayor Mark Sutcliffe to invest in "the municipal services and workers that the city relies on."
-
Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa
The cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment surpassed $2,000 a month in Ottawa in August, as the average asking rent reached a record high across Canada.
-
Ottawa police investigating report of a body in the Rideau Canal
Police say officers responded to a call in the area of the Rideau Canal near the Mackenzie King Bridge at 11 a.m. for a report of a body in the water.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sexual assaults has guilty pleas withdrawn
It’s back to square one for a sexual assault case involving a man who identifies as a traditional Indigenous healer.
-
Sask. woman learns of $250,000 lotto win on 'borscht day'
A Martensville woman is celebrating a $250,000 lotto win.
-
Sask. premier's approval rating slips to 50% in latest Angus Reid poll
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has seen his approval rating fall to 50 per cent, down seven points from the previous rating, according to a poll by the Angus Reid Institute.