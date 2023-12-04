Francois Legault is the least popular premier in Canada: poll

Quebec's François Legault has been named the least popular premier in Canada, according to La Presse/Angus Reid poll released on Monday.

Support for the premier stands at 31 per cent, according to the survey conducted between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1.

Of those polled, 40 per cent "strongly disapprove" of his performance, while 21 per cent "moderately disapprove."

An additional eight per cent were undecided.

It's a big drop from September's poll results, where Legault ranked in sixth place with a 47 per cent approval rating.

This is in comparison to one year ago when he sat atop the rankings, with 57 per cent of Quebecers approving his performance.

In 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, support for Legault exceeded 60 per cent, reaching as high as 77 per cent among voters.

His support has plummeted since then.

The government's proposal to increase tuition fees for out-of-province and international students received widespread backlash.

Over the last few weeks, hundreds of thousands of public sector workers have taken to the streets due to stalled contract negotiations.

At the same time, elected officials opted to give themselves a $30,000 salary increase.

News that the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) had offered a $5 to $7 million subsidy to the LA Kings to play two exhibition games in Quebec City was poorly received after the Montreal Canadiens stated they had offered to play the games for free.

A potential resurrection of the third link in Quebec City also took politicians by surprise after the CAQ's crushing defeat in the Jean-Talon byelection to the Parti Québécois (PQ).

The online survey polled 3,749 Canadians, including 602 Quebecers.

The margin of error in Quebec is plus or minus four percentage points.

PREMIERS APPROVAL RATINGS

Wab Kinew (Manitoba): 57 per cent

Scott Moe (Saskatchewan): 54 per cent

Andrew Furey (Newfoundland and Labrador): 48 per cent

Tim Houston (Nova Scotia): 48 per cent

Danielle Smith (Alberta): 47 per cent

David Eby (British Columbia): 46 per cent

Doug Ford (Ontario): 34 per cent

Blaine Higgs (New Brunswick): 33 per cent

François Legault (Quebec): 31 per cent

Data for Prince Edward Island was not published.