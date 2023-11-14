Quebec will pay $5-7 million to host L.A. Kings in Quebec City

The Quebec government is awarding a subsidy of between $5 million and $7 million for two Los Angeles Kings exhibition games in Quebec City, to be held at the Centre Vidéotron in October 2024.

Finance Minister Eric Girard made the announcement on Tuesday morning. He was asked several times about the amount of government assistance.

"I have the benefit of seeing all the subsidies that the government grants to sporting and cultural events, and I can confirm that we are on the right scale," he said, justifying the government's decision.

"There will be a celebration of hockey. To hold this event, there will be a subsidy, and it's the same for the Presidents' Cup in golf, Formula 1 and the Mosaïcultures. The government is often involved in cultural and sporting events," added the minister.

Ticket prices will range from $55 to $170.

"We wanted there to be a certain level of accessibility, knowing that this is National Hockey League," explained Martin Tremblay, CEO of Quebecor's sports and entertainment group and president of Gestev.

"At the Centre Vidéotron, we have an exceptional infrastructure, and I think it's important to show it off and use it for major events," said Girard.

Québec Solidaire parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was quick to react to the announcement.

"The CAQ says it lacks money for public service workers. But it's giving up to $7 million to National League millionaires. Quebecers love hockey, but they'd also like a government with a sense of priorities," he wrote.

'QUEBEC HOCKEY FANS ARE PASSIONATE'

The Los Angeles Kings will hold part of their training camp and play two exhibition games at the Centre Vidéotron.

"Quebec City hockey fans will once again be able to cheer on NHL teams at the Centre Vidéotron," said Tremblay in a news release. "It's a privilege to be able to welcome a prestigious organization like the Los Angeles Kings for the final week of their training camp."

"I know how passionate Quebec City hockey fans are," said Kings President Luc Robitaille. "We'll be very proud to play here next fall. Fans will be able to see our star players up close and watch our young prospects fight for a place on our team in 2024-2025."

Quebecers Philip Danault, from Victoriaville, and Pierre-Luc Dubois, from Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, play for the Kings.

The Kings will be in the provincial capital from Oct. 2 to 6.

L.A. will host the Boston Bruins in a warm-up game on Oct. 3 before taking on the 2023 Stanley Cup finalists, the Florida Panthers, two days later.

The NHL hasn't held an exhibition game at the Centre Vidéotron since Sept. 20, 2018, when the Montreal Canadiens faced the Washington Capitals.

The Centre Vidéotron opened its doors on Sept. 12, 2015, hoping to attract a potential NHL team. The building is currently home to the Quebec Remparts in the QMJHL.

The Nordiques played in Quebec City from 1972 to 1995 before moving to Colorado and being renamed the Avalanche.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 14, 2023.