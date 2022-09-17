François Legault refuses to make a study on third link public

CAQ leader François Legault is refusing to make public a study on the potential effects of a project such as the third link between Quebec City and Laval.

On Friday, Legault said that there was no study on the $6.5 billion mega-project, which is a CAQ commitment if re-elected.

Yet the study in question was conducted by ENAP in 2019-2020 on the impacts of major projects such as the third link on residential, commercial and industrial development, as well as on the protection of agricultural territory.

"The study is not good," the CAQ leader said in a news conference on Saturday in Bic National Park.

Legault argued that the study was not specifically about the project that his government is promoting.

The CAQ leader said that a study is being prepared and should be ready in the next year.

The day after a rally that brought together more than 3,000 Conservative supporters at the Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City, Conservative leader Eric Duhaime again called on the CAQ government to reveal the studies.

Duhaime denounced the lack of transparency of the previous government.

"This is the largest investment in the greater Quebec City area in our history, and Mr. Legault is acting like an amateur right now. Not only that, but he is lying to the population," the CPQ leader said.

Questioned in Rimouski about Duhaime's comments, Legault replied that the Conservative leader should rather "clean up his gang" and "kick out" his candidate in Pointe-aux-Trembles, Yves Beaulieu.

A video showing Beaulieu making abusive and vulgar remarks against Legault has surfaced in recent days. The Conservative candidate pointed out that the video dated before his jump into politics and apologized for his words, during an interview with the newspaper Métro.

CONSERVATIVES WANT SPEED LIMIT INCREASED

Motorists will be able to drive a little faster on the province's highways if the Conservative Party of Quebec is elected to power on Oct. 3.

Duhaime announced at a news conference Saturday morning in Levis that a Conservative government would increase the speed limit to 120 km/h on highways where conditions permit.

Duhaime said that currently, many motorists exceed the 100 km/h limit, and that it is time to let Quebecers decide if they prefer to drive at 120 km/h rather than 100 km/h.

While driving faster increases a vehicle's fuel consumption - and therefore gasoline costs at the pump - the Conservative leader again said that everyone should have the option to choose whether they are willing to make that sacrifice to save some time on their commute.

"Time is money too," he said. "I think there are people who will appreciate saving a little 5-10 minutes, or 20 minutes to get to Montreal, with an extra 10-15 km per hour."

Quebec Conservative Leader Eric Duhaime, flanked by local candidates, proposes to raise the speed limit to 120 km/h on highways, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Levis Que. Quebecers are going to the polls for a general election on Oct. 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jacques Boissinot

To support his argument, Duhaime relied on two studies, conducted in British Columbia and Germany, where increases in speed limits have not resulted in an increase in accidents, he argued.

The Conservative leader also pointed out that technology and car safety have evolved significantly in recent years, which means that Quebec is ready, in his opinion, to increase the speed limit on highways.

However, Duhaime said the goal of his measure is to allow people who are already driving faster than 100 km/h on highways, because of a police tolerance zone, to do so legally.

He is not proposing that the same tolerance zone be applied to the 120 km/h limit, so that vehicles start driving at 130 or 140 km/h.

"If it's 120 km/h for everyone, I think it will clear the air for all Quebec citizens, and at least we'll be able to have a line that won't be left to the discretion of the police," he said.