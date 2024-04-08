Four-vehicle pile-up injures two in Saint-Hyacinthe

A multi-vehicle crash in Saint-Hyacinthe, in the Montérégie, left two people injured Sunday night, according to the Sureté du Québec (SQ).

The first incident happened at the intersection of Saint-Louis Avenue and Brunette Street Ouest when two vehicles were involved in a collision.

The first car then hit a building and fled the scene, explains SQ spokesperson Camille Savoie.

At the same time, the second vehicle swerved out of its lane and collided with an oncoming third car on Saint-Louis Street.

A fourth vehicle, unable to avoid that collision, crashed into the third vehicle.

The SQ reports that the drivers of the second and third vehicles were taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the events leading up to the collisions.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 8, 2024.