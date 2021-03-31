MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier François Legault announced Wednesday that four regions, after having their COVID-19 restrictions eased recently, will have that move reversed, while three cities are being put on what amounts to a shelter-in-place order.

"It's like we have to put populations in intensive care right now -- otherwise we're going to lose them," Legault said in a press conference to announce the changes.

The Outaouais, Quebec City, Chaudière-Appalaches and Bas-St-Laurent regions will all move from orange to red zones under the province's alert map as of Thursday at 8 p.m., Legault said.

The three cities -- Quebec City, Lévis, and Gatineau -- are showing such alarming signs that the province is putting them on a 10-day lockdown, with schools and all non-essential businesses closed.

That means theatres, gyms and many other businesses will close. It's the same system that was in place in January, Legault explained. The curfew in those three cities will also go back to 8 p.m. after being set at 9:30 across all orange and red zones.

That lockdown will last until April 12.

"Generally what we're saying is the situation is critical in those three cities," Legault said. "People have to remain at home."

The province is taking the action now in order to try to head off a dire future in a couple of weeks when the current trend in COVID-19 cases will hit hospitals, Legault said.

Three of the regions that are now orange only went to that level on March 8, while the Outaouais has been orange since mid-February.

On Tuesday, a fifth region was named as very worrying, the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, but Legault said it's now considered to be in better shape.

Montreal won't have its current rules changed for the time being, Legault said, as it's relatively stable.

However, overall, the situation is changing quickly as the province grapples with the spread of variants, and Montreal could end up having to backtrack to red as well, he later said.

He made the comment while defending himself against an accusation that the province has been "yo-yo-ing" back and forth between restrictions, which Legault had said he wanted to avoid.

"We're no different from anywhere else," he said, pointing to how French president Emmanuel Macron also recently changed restrictions.

"Everybody is in a situation where we're adjusting ourselves," he said. "If we hadn't wanted to take any risk, we would have closed more in Montreal, and we would have made a mistake, because... we've been able to give a bit of breathing room" to Montrealers, he said.

"But are we going to have to act next week in the greater Montreal area? Perhaps."

He spoke in a press conference that's ongoing.

This is a developing story that will be updated.