Four men injured in downtown dust-up near Bell Centre
Montreal police used search dogs to try to locate the weapon - or weapons - used in the altercation at a gas station parking lot Saturday morning. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 8:03AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 26, 2018 8:04AM EDT
A fight between two groups of people in a gas station parking lot became violent just after midnight.
A first victim was discovered in a parking lot of a gas station on de la Montagne St. and Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montreal, near the Bell Centre.
The 20-year-old man had severe injuries to his head.
Shortly afterwards, police said, a second man in his 20's came to police with stab wounds to the upper body. Two other victims went to a local police precinct, also with stab wounds.
A 22-year-old man was stabbed in the neck, and a 27-year-old stabbed in the back.
The latter was stabilized in hospital, and police believe he will survive his injuries. Everyone else is in stable condition, they said.
According to witnesses, a conflict erupted between two groups in the parking lot, and eventually degenerated.
Police will be meeting with those involved to try and determine the exact circumstances of the incident.
With files from the Canadian Press.
