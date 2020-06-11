Advertisement
Four-alarm fire sends thick smoke into downtown Montreal skies
Published Thursday, June 11, 2020 3:02PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, June 11, 2020 3:26PM EDT
Fire in downtown Montreal (Max Harrold / CTV News Montreal)
MONTREAL -- A four-alarm fire sent smoke billowing into downtown Montreal Thursday afternoon.
The fire broke out in a residential building on St-Andre Street between Rene-Levesque Blvd. E and Ste-Catherine St. E. in the Gay Village.
The fire department is asking people to avoid the area.
"The air is thick with the smell of burned electronics. Firefighters have multiple hoses focused on the site," said Sofia Misenheimer, a weekend news anchor at CJAD News 800.
This is a developing story and will be updated.