MONTREAL -- A four-alarm fire sent smoke billowing into downtown Montreal Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a residential building on St-Andre Street between Rene-Levesque Blvd. E and Ste-Catherine St. E. in the Gay Village.

The fire department is asking people to avoid the area.



"The air is thick with the smell of burned electronics. Firefighters have multiple hoses focused on the site," said Sofia Misenheimer, a weekend news anchor at CJAD News 800.



The smoke is less black now than it was about 10 minutes ago, but hasn't diminished. The air is thick with the smell of burned electronics. Firefighters have multiple hoses focused on the site. #CJAD800 pic.twitter.com/hqgbJynG7s — Sofia Misenheimer (@sofsilvamtl) June 11, 2020

Now counting a dozen firefighters on the site of the main fire. They've started sawing into the roof of the condo next door and white ash is pouring out when the wind blows. I saw at least one surveying the building behind the main blaze, which looks to be untouched. #CJAD800 pic.twitter.com/POkJN5ujdz — Sofia Misenheimer (@sofsilvamtl) June 11, 2020



Feu de bâtiment - Sainte-Catherine/Saint-André - Quatrième alarme - Coupure de courant possible. Merci d'éviter le secteur. pic.twitter.com/OmloT4b5VA — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) June 11, 2020





This is a developing story and will be updated.



