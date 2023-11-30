Former Quebec firefighter Kenneth Marlin sentenced to 14 years for sexually abusing children
Warning: This story contains details of sexual assault and suicidal ideation.
For several years, children would come to the Marlin family farm in southern Quebec to live there in foster care or to do chores like feeding the cows and loading bales of hay.
But some of those kids, some as young as seven years old, were also repeatedly sexually assaulted on the farm by the man they looked up to the most — Kenneth Marlin.
On Thursday, Quebec Court Justice Joey Dubois sentenced Marlin to 14 years in prison for abusing five children over the span of a decade on his parents' farm in Hemmingford, Que., a small rural town about 65 kilometres south of Montreal by the U.S. border.
Some of the abuse happened year-round, whereas for other children it was during the summer months when they spent time on the farm. But in each case, "He abused these children for his own sexual pleasure," the judge wrote in his judgment on Thursday.
"The accused would abuse each victim whenever and wherever he could."
Marlin was a volunteer firefighter in Hemmingford from 1987 to 2020. He denied the accusations, but after hearing evidence from the five complainants, the judge found him guilty earlier this year on all 20 charges, including sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and sexual assault.
The five children were between the ages of seven and 15 and two of them were sent to live with Marlin or his parents by social services. Marlin, now 66, was between the ages of 23 and 34 at the time of the abuse.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) arrested him on Feb. 4, 2020 after one of the five men came forward to police in June 2019. He was convicted on Jan. 20, 2023.
Marlin's lawyer, Alexandre Paradis, told CTV News that his client is appealing the conviction. He declined to comment further on the case.
'HE DESERVES WHAT HE'S GETTING NOW,' VICTIM SAYS
The victims' identities are shielded by a publication ban. One of them told CTV News that he is "relieved" by the 14-year sentence, which he said will help turn a page in a dark chapter of his life.
"I cried like this when I was 12 years old," he said with his voice shaking. "I feel like a little 12-year-old guy today."
"He stole 40 some years of my life," the man said in a telephone interview on Thursday. "He deserves what he's getting now."
Decades later, he said he still struggles sometimes with the abuse he endured as a child but is seeking help to deal with it.
JUDGE DID NOT BELIEVE MARLIN
Marlin maintained his innocence throughout his 2022 trial. Taking the stand in his own defence, he denied any wrongdoing with the children. For example, he told court that he took two of the kids on tractor rides and tickled their knees, but said he never touched their genitals, and when he found a child sleeping in his bed, he slept on a mattress on the floor.
However, Justice Dubois wrote in his 47-page decision last January that he found multiple instances where Marlin gave false statements in court, contradicted himself and "alleges impossible things in his testimony," including the timelines of when the children were on the farm.
Marlin told the court that the children did not sleep in his bed with him, but the judge said the "evidence to the contrary is overwhelming."
"Because of the credibility and reliability issues … the court does not believe the accused. His testimony, his denial that anything happened, does not raise a doubt in the court's mind," the judge wrote.
The judge found the evidence from all five men was "credible, reliable, and simply truthful," and rejected the defence's argument that there was collusion among the complainants, writing that, "The court can find no evidence of collusion of any kind that could have taken place here."
According to the judgment, Marlin "used tickling as a means to touch their genitals," in describing how the abuse started. It was one of multiple patterns of abuse that emerged in the trial. The victims testified about other similar patterns, including Marlin showing them pornographic magazines, and that the abuse took place in the hayloft, in vehicles, and in his bed.
The boys were also molested in the GMC truck, the sugar shack, the milk room, among other locations, the men testified. There was oral sex in some cases and, during one instance with one of the victims, "the accused tried to sodomize him," according to the judgment.
One victim told the court the abuse happened so often that he estimated "it happened over 1000 times."
When they first came to the farm, the young boys viewed Marlin as a role model. "The accused was like a hero to him back then. He was a fireman," according to the judge's decision.
For another victim, a foster child, Marlin "was the first father figure [he] had in his life," the judge noted in his sentencing decision.
As part of his sentence, Marlin will be placed on the sex-offender registry for 20 years and he must submit a DNA sample. For the next 20 years, the court ordered him to: stay away from a public park where people under 16 are expected to be present; not go near the victims' homes; not seek employment or volunteer work that involves being in a position of authority to anyone under 16; and to not communicate with anyone under 16, except his family.
MARLIN FACING LAWSUITS
Marlin's legal troubles are not over as he heads to prison. Two of his victims are also suing him for a combined $2.4 million in damages.
The plaintiffs are brothers aged 51 and 49, according to the two lawsuits that were filed separately on May 2, 2023. They are identified as "A" and "B" in court documents.
They alleged the abuse they suffered because of Marlin led to serious problems later in life, including alcohol issues, anxiety and thoughts of suicide.
"When A. found out that his little brother was also sexually abused by Marlin, he suffered from terrible misplaced guilt for many years, thinking it was his fault and that he had failed to protect his brother," one of the lawsuits alleged.
The other brother alleged he still has anxiety issues with his own family. "B. is currently on medication for depression and anxiety. He is insecure, hypervigilant, suffers from low self-esteem, has anger issues and he is willing to go to extremes to protect those he loves," the lawsuit claims.
None of the allegations in either lawsuit have been tested in court.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Claims of toxic workplace at CSIS absolutely 'devastating': PM says
Allegations of a toxic workplace culture, involving harassment and sexual assault at Canada's spy agency are 'devastating' and 'absolutely unacceptable,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
TREND LINE Liberals and NDP tied in ballot support, Conservatives 19 points ahead: Nanos
The governing minority Liberals' decline in the polls has now placed them in a tie for support with their confidence-and-supply partners the NDP, while the Conservatives are now 19 points ahead, according Nanos' latest ballot tracking.
Here's when Canada Post says you should send out your holiday packages
Canada Post had released a holiday guide on when Canadians should mail out their packages.
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends; finishes 4th for most-named storms
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Thursday as the fourth
Israeli military confirms release of six Israeli hostages from captivity in Gaza Strip
The Israeli military says six Israeli hostages have been released from captivity in the Gaza Strip. The army said the Red Cross transferred the hostages to Egypt late Thursday. They arrived hours after two additional hostages were turned over to Israel separately.
What to know about the Sikh independence movement following U.S. accusation that activist was targeted
The U.S. has charged an Indian national in what prosecutors allege was a failed plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist at the behest of an unnamed Indian government official.
Alternative healer faces manslaughter charge over woman's death at a U.K. slapping therapy workshop
An alternative healer who advocates a technique known as 'slapping therapy' was charged Thursday over the death of a woman at one of his workshops in England seven years ago.
Toronto
-
Suspect sought after being captured on video punching woman several times in Brampton store
Peel Regional Police have released a shocking video showing a man punching a woman multiple times in a store in Brampton last month as they seek help locating the suspect.
-
Southwestern Ont. hospitals facing $480M class action after patient data breached, sold on dark web
A group of southwestern Ontario hospitals is facing a potential $480-million class action lawsuit after at least 270,000 patients in the region had their data breached and reportedly sold by hackers on the dark web.
-
Toronto police thwart carjacking in Etobicoke
Toronto police say members of Ontario’s carjacking task force thwarted a vehicle robbery in Etobicoke on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Human remains found in Cape Breton those of missing woman, death being investigated as homicide
Police say human remains found in Big Bras D’Or, N.S., belong to a woman who was reported missing last week. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends; finishes 4th for most-named storms
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Thursday as the fourth
-
SiRT seeks independent body to review alleged criminal misconduct in Glen Assoun case
The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is looking for an independent oversight body to determine if police destroyed evidence used in the wrongful conviction of Glen Assoun in 1999.
London
-
No one was injured in reported downtown dumpster fire
Emergency crews attended the scene of a reported dumpster fire in downtown London, Ont.
-
Crowds 'flock' to Chick-fil-A opening in London, Ont.
London’s first Chick-fil-A location is now open on Wonderland Road South.
-
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Northern Ontario
-
One person in custody after three people stabbed in Sudbury on Thursday
A 34-year-old suspect is in custody after three people received serious but not life-threatening injuries in a stabbing attack late Thursday morning in Sudbury.
-
opinion
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
-
Man who committed four murders in the Sault found with rifle, revolver, police say
Bobbie Halleart, the man who shot and killed his three children and a 41-year-old woman Oct. 23 in the Sault, was found with a .38 calibre revolver and a rifle, police said Thursday.
Calgary
-
Polar bears make a splash at Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo's Wild Canada
Coming face-to-face with polar bears, tracking otters gliding through the water and watching caribou prancing delighted guests at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo the day before the public unveiling of its newly renovated exhibit.
-
10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Dec. 1-3)
If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.
-
Adidas executive Dan Near to become next WHL commissioner
Dan Near was introduced as the Western Hockey League's next commissioner at a Calgary press conference Thursday in a move that takes the Markham, Ont., product from one side of the boardroom table to the other.
Kitchener
-
Fire at Kitchener encampment
Details are limited at this point, but the flames, which were captured on video, started around 7 a.m.
-
Kitchener Centre voters head to polls for byelection
There will soon be a new MPP representing Kitchener Centre at Queen's Park.
-
Vintage Videos: Highlights from the CKCO archive
Check back each Thursday for a new video from our vault.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Shooting in Burnaby under investigation: RCMP
A busy street in Burnaby has been shut down after reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon.
-
B.C. man charged with 11 offences involving children in 'historic' sex assault case: police
A B.C. man in his 60s is facing nearly a dozen charges after a months-long investigation into a "historic" sexual assault allegation involving children.
-
Surrey lifeguard charged with sexual interference, child luring, RCMP say
A Surrey lifeguard has been charged with child sex offences after a months-long investigation, Mounties in the city announced Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
-
4 teens rescued from sex trafficking, 3 teens facing charges: police
Four teenage girls have been rescued in a months-long human trafficking investigation and three teens are facing charges, police in Edmonton announced on Thursday.
-
2 injured in 107 Avenue, 142 Street traffic circle crash
Two people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after a crash in west Edmonton.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash on Ouellette
Windsor police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital after getting struck by a vehicle on Ouellette Avenue.
-
Southwestern Ont. hospitals facing $480M class action after patient data breached, sold on dark web
A group of southwestern Ontario hospitals is facing a potential $480-million class action lawsuit after at least 270,000 patients in the region had their data breached and reportedly sold by hackers on the dark web.
-
Man allegedly breaks into home, threatens occupant
Windsor police say a man has been charged with robbery after allegedly breaking into a downtown home and threatening the person inside.
Regina
-
REAL ex-chair claims Regina councillors ignored organization, often asked for free event tickets
Former chair of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) board of directors, Wayne Morsky, has spoken out for the first time since being removed by city council last week.
-
Sask. premier expects 'no consequences' over decision to stop collecting carbon tax on electric heat
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's not expecting "any consequences whatsoever" for the province's decision to stop collecting the carbon levy on electric heat.
-
'One of the greatest feelings': Regina woman reunites dog with owner after rescuing her from icy creek
Two Regina women became friends in an unlikely manner after one rescued a dog who fell through an icy creek.
Ottawa
-
Little Italy grocer to close its doors in alcohol sale dispute with province
Mercato Zacconi in Ottawa's Little Italy is closing its doors due to a dispute with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario over the sale of alcohol.
-
Police investigating anti-Palestinian signs in Ottawa’s south-end
The Ottawa Police say they are aware of hateful posters seen in the south-east end of Ottawa.
-
OPP identify body of man found in Ottawa River more than six years ago
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA testing helped to identify a man whose remains were found along the Ottawa River east of Ottawa, more than six years ago.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor says current budget process leads to 'scramble' ahead of council votes
Mayor Charlie Clark started day three of Saskatoon's multi-year budget deliberations by suggesting changes to the city's budget process.
-
Sask. premier expects 'no consequences' over decision to stop collecting carbon tax on electric heat
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's not expecting "any consequences whatsoever" for the province's decision to stop collecting the carbon levy on electric heat.
-
'We cannot keep spending': Saskatoon councillors say budget falls short of savings goals
After two days of discussing the 2024-2025 budget, some councillors are concerned about the lack of progress made.