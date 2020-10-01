MONTREAL -- Former NHL hockey player Simon Gagne pleaded guilty to impaired driving charges, Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions Jean-Philippe Robitaille said Thursday morning.

The judge ordered Gagne to pay a $2,000 fine, in addition to having his driver's licence revoked for a period of 12 months. Gagne was present for his appearance at the Quebec City courthouse.

The 40-year-old Quebecer was pulled over on July 31 in Lac-Beauport and faced charges of driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit and driving while impaired.

During his NHL career, Gagne scored 291 goals and added 310 assists in 822 games with the Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings and Boston Bruins.

He added 37 goals and 22 assists in 109 playoff games.

Gagne won a Stanley Cup in 2012 with the Kings. He also won Olympic gold with Canada in 2002 and competed in the 2006 Olympics.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2020.