

The Canadian Press





Former Liberal minister André Bourbeau passed away this morning at the age of 81.

Éric Bourbeau, his son, wrote on Facebook that his father left the family '"in his sleep, in peace, and surrounded by his family."

The former politician was diagnosed with cancer 20 years ago.

André Bourbeau was a municipal councilor in Saint-Lambert from 1970 to 1978 before becoming mayor of the city in 1981.

In 1981, he was elected Liberal MP in the riding of Laporte on the South Shore. He was re-elected by comfortable majorities in 1985, 1989, 1994 and 1998.

Robert Bourassa appointed him Minister of Municipal Affairs, a position he held from 1985 to 1988.

He was then Minister of Manpower and Income Security from June 23, 1988 to January 12, 1994.