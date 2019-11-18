MONTREAL - Irwin Cotler, a longtime Liberal MP and a former justice minister of Canada, has endorsed a motion to be presented Monday at Montreal City Council calling for a moratorium on 'random' police street checks.

A coalition of some 20 community organizations that is supporting the motion - to be put to City Council by longtime city councillor Marvin Rotrand - announced the high-profile endorsement Sunday.

Cotler, who was nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize and currently serves as the President of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, has said that Montreal's City Council needs to act to make sure all Montrealers, regardless of racial or ethnic background, are treated equitably by Montreal police.

Cotler (who was out of the province Monday and not available for further comment) is also joing the coalition's call for the province of Quebec to introduce legislation similar to that introduced in Ontario and proposed in Nova Scotia that would curb the practice of random street checks by police, which critics say is an example of racial profiling.

A recent independent study made public by the Service de Police de la Ville de Montreal revealed that ethnic and visible minorities have been disproportinately targeted by street checks by Montreal police, interactions that are ostensibly random.

This is a developing story that will be updated.