Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve ties the knot in Las Vegas racing-themed chapel

Former F1 World Champion and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu native added some romance to this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix when he opted to marry Giulia Marra at the Grand Prix paddock chapel on Thursday.

The 52-year-old won the 1997 F1 World Championship with Williams and took advantage of the paddock that has been decked out in wedding themes for any F1 fan to tie the knot in.

The official F1 Las Vegas X account shared a photo of the happy couple with the line: "Married in Vegas: F1 style."

1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve has just got married in the chapel in the Las Vegas paddock 💒❤️



Marra is Villeneuve's third wife, and the couple has a son and daughter together. The two were married by an Elvis impersonator.

In addition to racing F1, Villeneuve, who is the son of legendary Quebec driver Gilles Villeneuve, also raced NASCAR, stock car, and other forms of motor racing.