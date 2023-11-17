MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve ties the knot in Las Vegas racing-themed chapel

    Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, with his son Gilles and his wife Giulia Marra, receive a cake marking the 25th anniversary of his championship at the Canadian Grand Prix, in Montreal, Saturday, June 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Delbes Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, with his son Gilles and his wife Giulia Marra, receive a cake marking the 25th anniversary of his championship at the Canadian Grand Prix, in Montreal, Saturday, June 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Delbes

    Former F1 World Champion and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu native added some romance to this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix when he opted to marry Giulia Marra at the Grand Prix paddock chapel on Thursday.

    The 52-year-old won the 1997 F1 World Championship with Williams and took advantage of the paddock that has been decked out in wedding themes for any F1 fan to tie the knot in.

    The official F1 Las Vegas X account shared a photo of the happy couple with the line: "Married in Vegas: F1 style."

    Marra is Villeneuve's third wife, and the couple has a son and daughter together. The two were married by an Elvis impersonator.

    In addition to racing F1, Villeneuve, who is the son of legendary Quebec driver Gilles Villeneuve, also raced NASCAR, stock car, and other forms of motor racing. 

    Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal

    Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday southeast of Montreal, multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News. Woolley -- who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs -- was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.

    Moldovan dog bites man - but this time, a president

    Moldovan President Maia Sandu's dog overturned protocol on Thursday by biting visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on the hand, although Austria's leader was forgiving and later gave the excitable pup a toy.

