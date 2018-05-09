

CTV Montreal





Seven former members of the Bloc Quebecois have chosen the name for their fledgling party: Quebec Debout.

The new party wants to return to the original mission of the Bloc Québécois when it was created in 1991, namely to defend Quebec's interests in Ottawa and to leave the issue of independence to the sovereignist parties that sit in the National Assembly.

Part of the reason the MPs split with the Bloc was a dispute with Martine Ouellet and her insistence that the MPs focus on creating an independent Quebec.

Spokesperson Rheal Fortin said Quebec Debout is not a separatist party and, much like the Bloc did when it was first created, would welcome federalists.

The party plants to register its name with the Chief Electoral Officer next week and then begin a consultation tour to see what Quebecers most care about.

Meanwhile Mario Beaulieu, who led the Bloc for a year, said he would remain with the Bloc and continue to work to oppose Ouellet's views from within.

The Bloc has been in turmoil ever since Ouellet was chosen as leader, and in February seven MPs quit the party.

Last month party faithful decided they would hold a vote on June 1 and 2 to decide if the Bloc should focus on creating an independent Quebec.