MONTREAL -- A 62-year-old man has become the first Quebecer to be arrested by the RCMP on charges of advocating genocide following a brief investigation into “disturbing online posts.”

The RCMP said Andre Audet, a 62-year-old man from Boucherville, on the South Shore of Montreal, used pseudonyms on multiple social media sites where he allegedly made some 100 hate posts directed towards Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Muslim community.

Specifically, Audet allegedly called for the death of Trudeau in addition to encouraging the eradication of Muslims.

After appearing in court for the same investigation in December, new charges were laid against Audet following a more thorough analysis of the evidence, the RCMP said.

The charges Audet faces include advocating genocide, public incitement of hatred, willful promotion of hatred and intimidation of a justice system participant or journalist.

Audet is set to appear in court Monday to formally face the charges.