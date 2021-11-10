MONTREAL -- The public is advised not to consume two products from Café Lido, located at 4800 Wellington St. in Verdun, due to improper labelling.

Product labels for “Ragoût de boeuf” (beef stew) and “Soupe pâtes & pois chiche” (pasta and chickpea soup) did not contain instructions to keep the items refrigerated.

The stew and soup are packaged in glass jars. The words “Café Lido” are included on the label.

Units were sold until Nov. 10. No cases of illness associated with consumption of these products have been reported.

If the units were not refrigerated following purchase, they should be disposed of -- even if no foul odor or discolouration is present.