One person was hurt after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Longueuil.

Around 2 a.m. a driver managed to keep on driving after a tire fell off, but hit the sidewalk and a road sign before the car flipped onto its roof and skidded to a stop.

The driver was trapped in the wreckage and could not get out.

Emergency crews rushed to Taschereau Blvd. and Curé Poirier Blvd. and pried the car apart using hydraulic jaws in order to free the driver.

The injured man was taken to hospital, where doctors determined he suffered a minor injury to his hand.

Police are likely to recommend charges of impaired driving.