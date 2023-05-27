Flames at Montreal heritage building finally extinguished

The flames at the former Monastère du Bon-Pasteur building in downtown Montreal have been extinguished, but over a dozen firefighters remained on site Saturday morning to ensure the fire wouldn't reignite.

The five-alarm blaze started Thursday afternoon and burned into Friday evening, displacing 27 people and triggering an air quality advisory due to smoke.

Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) chief Richard Liebmann said Friday that the fire was "very difficult" to extinguish due to the building's structure and construction materials.

A man in his 80s was discovered inside hours after other occupants fled. He was sent to hospital to be treated for hypothermia, and SIM authorities say it's unclear why he was overlooked in the evacuation.

The building, a former monastery, was built in 1846 at the corner of Sherbrooke and de Bullion Streets. A recognized heritage site, it housed residential units, a daycare, community organizations, and a concert hall.

It also contained precious historical and cultural items now feared to be destroyed, including a 350-year-old grand piano.