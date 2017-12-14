

A major fire broke out in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve Thursday afternoon, sending billows of thick smoke into the air around the Olympic Stadium.

The Montreal fire department said the five-alarm fire started in a building under construction on Bossuet St. at the corner of Hochelaga St.



Because the three-storey building was under construction, it went up in flames very quickly, forcing firefighters at the scene to attack the flames from the outside. They had their work cut out for them, because of the bitter cold.



A propane tank used to heat the building exploded, causing some scary moments for people nearby.



“We didn’t hear it but we went outside because we were smelling smoke behind us. We thought it was (our building) on fire,” said Melissa Beaulieu, who was volunteering at a rehab centre nearby. “We came outside and a propane tank just blew up. There was fire to the other side of the street.”





Beaulieu said the building had been under construction for about eight months and work was nearly complete. She said there were 225 units in all.



About a dozen families in the nearby area were forced out of their homes because of the blaze – about 60 people in all, said Sylvain Legros of the Montreal fire department. A daycare also has to be evacuated. Legros said the children were placed on an STM bus and all have since been picked up by their parents.

There may be power outages in the area.

Firefighters and police officers are asking people to avoid the vicinity.



No one was injured.







