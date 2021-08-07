MONTREAL -- The winners of the first 'Being vaccinated, it's a win Contest' draw will be announced Tuesday.

The contest was set up by Loto-Québec at the request of Quebec's Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Every Friday in August, the vaccination contest draws a $150,000 prize from among those registered Quebec adults who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and entered the draw.

The total value of the prizes that run until Friday, August 27 is $600,000.

The first draw took place on Friday, August 6.

However, the contest website indicates that the names of the winners will not be announced until the Tuesday following the draw, at 10 a.m.

The final draw for a $1 million jackpot on Sept. 3 is open to double-vaccinated Quebecers and will be announced the same day.

Vaccinated individuals between the ages of 12 and 17 are also eligible to enter the contest.

Their prizes are in the form of $10,000 scholarships on a weekly basis and $20,000 on Sept. 3.

The total value of these prizes is $400,000.

In a tweet on Saturday, Santé Québec indicated that more than 3.5 million Quebecers, 3,575,691 people to be precise, have already registered for the Being vaccinated, it's a win Contest.

Only one registration is required to be eligible for all draws and it is still possible to register for subsequent draws if you missed the first one.

Additional prizes are also up for grabs, including travel vouchers from Air Canada.

As for the vaccination campaign in Quebec, as of Thursday, 70.3 per cent of the population aged 12 years and older was adequately vaccinated, that is, having received the two required doses, according to data from the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ).

These statistics also indicate that 84.4 per cent of the population aged 12 years and older received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.