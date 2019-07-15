

The Canadian Press





The skies are supposed to get a little friendlier for Canadian flyers on Monday.

That’s when the first part of the new air passenger bill of rights comes into effect. Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau will formally launch the new protections with a press conference at Trudeau Airport.

The first phase of the new regulations will require airlines to compensate passengers who are bumped from flights for reasons that are within the airlines control. Passengers whose luggage is lost or damaged will also be eligible for compensation and refunds.

Airlines will also be required to follow certain protocols during tarmac delays and allow passengers to leave planes if, after a three-hour delay, takeoff is not imminent.

The second phase of the bill of rights comes into effect at the end of the year.