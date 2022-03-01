First Nations performer barred from Granby festival because songs aren't French enough

Anishinabeg artist Samian has been refused participation in the International Granby Song Festival (FICG) because he did not offer to sing enough songs in French, according to the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL).

The 38-year-old singer predominantly sings in Algonquian, as well as French.

"It is with dismay that I realize that my struggle over the past 15 years to promote First Nations culture and languages is not over, despite the few advances I have witnessed," said Samian.

According to the AFNQL, Samian, also known as Samuel Tremblay, was rejected entry because he "could not provide an adequate quota of songs in French in the eyes of the organizers."

"The position of the FICG mirrors the position of the Quebec government, which, with Bill 96, imposes French to the detriment of the first languages of Indigenous peoples," said Ghislain Picard, chief of the AFNQL. "Just another example of a colonial ideology, well established in Quebec."

The assembly points out that First Nations languages are not a threat to Quebec's heritage, but rather "the very essence of the country's First People."

The AFNQL states it does not expect the Quebec government to denounce the festival organizers' decision, saying the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) has already proven that it plans to turn a deaf ear to the plight of the province's Indigenous community.

CTV News has reached out to FICG organizers for comment.