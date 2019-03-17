

CTV Montreal





Irish eyes were smiling in Hudson on Saturday as the town hosted its 10th annual St. Patrick's parade.

Organizers said this year's parade was its biggest one yet - more than one hundred groups took part, including marching bands, horses, dogs and plenty of Irish dancing.

But this year, a special award was handed out, named for a former parade Grand Marshall and beloved CTV sportscaster.

The first-ever Randy Tieman memorial award was given out to Global Television – and parade Grand Marshall Jamie Orchard - for best media float.

Tieman passed away unexpectedly late last year at the age of 64.

“Randy was a friend, he was a colleague, and as you all know, had very close ties to this community,” said Jay Farrar, this year's Chief Reviewing Officer.

Tieman is remembered for his openness and enthusiasm by his peers.

“I loved him, and I know this community loved him,” he added.

