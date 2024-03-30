Fire ravages Les Fruits de mer de l'Est shrimp processing plant in Matane

A major fire broke out at the Les Fruits de mer de l'Est du Québec shrimp processing plant in Matane Friday evening.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was called to assist the fire department at around 6:30 pm.

Matane-Matapédia Parti Québécois (PQ) MNA Pascal Bérubé went to the scene and posted a video on X in the evening, showing flames and a cloud of black smoke billowing from the plant, as well as several firefighters on the scene.

Incendie à l’usine de crevettes de Matane en cours. 🚒 pic.twitter.com/upapfZ0Utk — Pascal Bérubé (@PascalBerube) March 29, 2024

Contacted by telephone, Bérubé said that "it looked like a massive fire" because of the number of firefighters and first responders on site.

In a press release issued early Saturday morning, the City of Matane indicated that people subject to a preventive evacuation notice could return to their homes.

"The fire at the Fruits de mer de l'Est plant is now under control. Our team remains on site to ensure there are no further flare-ups," the city wrote on its Facebook page.

According to information gathered by Radio-Canada, the presence of ammonia inside the plant forced the evacuation of the western sector of Matane-sur-mer.

Municipal authorities stressed on Saturday morning that, "Air quality around the plant and throughout Matane is completely safe for the entire population."

Plant announced its closure earlier this month

The fire comes 11 days after the plant announced March 18 that it was shutting down.

Bérubé acknowledged that the fire at the shrimp processing plant represented an "additional challenge" for the Matane community, which was hoping that a new buyer would take over the reins of Fruits de mer de l'est.

"To learn, one after the other, of the plant's closure and then the fire, is a lot for the community," he said.

Les Fruits de mer de l'Est du Québec had been part of the Matane landscape since 1967, and once employed up to 250 people. Some 50 people lost their jobs when the plant's definitive closure was announced.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 30, 2024.